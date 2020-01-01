Intel Core i5 6400 vs i3 8100
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i5 6400 against the 3.6 GHz i3 8100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
56
69
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
13
16
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
42
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
40
47
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8100
- Newer - released 2 years and 1 month later
- Around 3.4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
275
Core i3 8100 +32%
364
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1065
Core i3 8100 +35%
1434
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1969
Core i3 8100 +13%
2227
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5063
Core i3 8100 +21%
6126
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
801
Core i3 8100 +23%
985
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2901
Core i3 8100 +12%
3254
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|October 5, 2017
|Launch price
|187 USD
|117 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-6400
|i3-8100
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|27x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 6400 official page
|Intel Core i3 8100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
