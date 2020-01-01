Intel Core i5 6400 vs i5 1035G1
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i5 6400 (desktop) against the 1 GHz i5 1035G1 (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
56
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
13
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
42
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
40
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i5 6400 – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Newer - released 3 years and 11 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.6 GHz vs 3.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
275
Core i5 1035G1 +55%
425
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1065
Core i5 1035G1 +28%
1365
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1969
Core i5 1035G1 +20%
2362
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5063
Core i5 1035G1 +56%
7923
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
801
Core i5 1035G1 +46%
1166
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2901
Core i5 1035G1 +24%
3592
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|187 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i5-6400
|i5-1035G1
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|27x
|10x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 6400 official page
|Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i5 9400F vs Intel Core i5 6400
- Intel Core i3 8100 vs Intel Core i5 6400
- AMD Ryzen 5 1600 vs Intel Core i5 6400
- AMD Ryzen 3 2200G vs Intel Core i5 6400
- Intel Core i3 6100 vs Intel Core i5 6400
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U vs Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Intel Core i5 10300H vs Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Intel Core i5 10210U vs Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Intel Core i5 1035G7 vs Intel Core i5 1035G1
- AMD Ryzen 3 4300U vs Intel Core i5 1035G1