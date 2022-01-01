Intel Core i5 6400 vs i5 12500
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i5 6400 with 4-cores against the 3.0 GHz i5 12500 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
53
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
16
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
44
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
40
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500
- Newer - released 6-years and 5-months later
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 42.7 GB/s (125%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- 2x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1749 vs 860 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 39% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
903
Core i5 12500 +101%
1816
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
3265
Core i5 12500 +300%
13059
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1969
Core i5 12500 +93%
3791
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5209
Core i5 12500 +290%
20319
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
862
Core i5 12500 +105%
1766
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2824
Core i5 12500 +212%
8824
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Skylake
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i5-6400
|i5-12500
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|HD Graphics 530
|UHD Graphics 770
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|27x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|950 MHz
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|256
|TMUs
|-
|16
|ROPs
|-
|8
|Execution Units
|-
|32
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 6400 official page
|Intel Core i5 12500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
