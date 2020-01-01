Intel Core i5 6500 vs AMD Ryzen 3 1200
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i5 6500 against the 3.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 1200. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
62
61
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
13
14
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
52
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
47
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 6500
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 530
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.6 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 1200
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer - released 1 year and 11 months later
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 5.64 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 6500 +9%
357
327
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 6500 +6%
1261
1188
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 6500 +8%
2080
1932
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5593
Ryzen 3 1200 +13%
6316
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
776
Ryzen 3 1200 +16%
897
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2701
Ryzen 3 1200 +6%
2868
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|July 27, 2017
|Launch price
|202 USD
|109 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Zen
|Model number
|i5-6500
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|31x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|39.74 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 6500 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 1200 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2