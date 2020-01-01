Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 6500 or Ryzen 3 1200: what's better?

Intel Core i5 6500 vs AMD Ryzen 3 1200

We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i5 6500 against the 3.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 1200. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences

Advantages of Intel Core i5 6500
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 530
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.6 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 1200
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Newer - released 1 year and 11 months later
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 5.64 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 6500 +6%
1261
Ryzen 3 1200
1188
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 6500 +8%
2080
Ryzen 3 1200
1932
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 6500
5593
Ryzen 3 1200 +13%
6316
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 6500
776
Ryzen 3 1200 +16%
897
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 6500
2701
Ryzen 3 1200 +6%
2868

Specs

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 1, 2015 July 27, 2017
Launch price 202 USD 109 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Skylake Zen
Model number i5-6500 -
Socket LGA-1151 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 530 No

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 3.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.4 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 31x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.8 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature - 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 34.1 GB/s 39.74 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 6500 official page AMD Ryzen 3 1200 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

