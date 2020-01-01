Intel Core i5 6500 vs AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i5 6500 against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 2200G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
63
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
14
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
42
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
43
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 6500
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer - released 2 years and 5 months later
- Around 9.61 GB/s (28%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.7 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 6500 +14%
357
313
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1287
Ryzen 3 2200G +2%
1308
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 6500 +2%
2132
2087
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5705
Ryzen 3 2200G +19%
6799
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
797
Ryzen 3 2200G +10%
877
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2744
Ryzen 3 2200G +9%
2985
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|February 12, 2018
|Launch price
|202 USD
|99 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Zen
|Model number
|i5-6500
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|35x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 6500 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 2200G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
