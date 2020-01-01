Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 6500 or Ryzen 3 2200G: what's better?

Intel Core i5 6500 vs AMD Ryzen 3 2200G

Intel Core i5 6500
Intel Core i5 6500
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
AMD Ryzen 3 2200G

We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i5 6500 against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 2200G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2200G and 6500
Advantages of Intel Core i5 6500
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Newer - released 2 years and 5 months later
  • Around 9.61 GB/s (28%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.7 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 6500
1287
Ryzen 3 2200G +2%
1308
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 6500 +2%
2132
Ryzen 3 2200G
2087
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 6500
5705
Ryzen 3 2200G +19%
6799
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 6500
2744
Ryzen 3 2200G +9%
2985

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 6500 and AMD Ryzen 3 2200G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 1, 2015 February 12, 2018
Launch price 202 USD 99 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Skylake Zen
Model number i5-6500 -
Socket LGA-1151 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 530 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 35x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature - 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 34.1 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 6500 official page AMD Ryzen 3 2200G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 2200G or Intel Core i5 6500?
