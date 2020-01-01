Intel Core i5 6500 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i5 6500 against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
63
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
14
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
42
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
43
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 6500
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Newer - released 4 years and 1 month later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Around 9.61 GB/s (28%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
357
Ryzen 3 3200G +10%
394
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1287
Ryzen 3 3200G +13%
1456
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2132
Ryzen 3 3200G +6%
2254
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5705
Ryzen 3 3200G +27%
7253
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
797
Ryzen 3 3200G +17%
933
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2744
Ryzen 3 3200G +7%
2933
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|September 30, 2019
|Launch price
|202 USD
|99 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-6500
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 6500 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
3 (100%)
Total votes: 3
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i5 6500 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i5 6500 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
- Intel Core i5 6500 or Intel Core i5 10400
- Intel Core i5 6500 or Intel Core i5 9400F
- Intel Core i5 6500 or Intel Core i3 8100
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200G or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200G or Intel Core i3 10100
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200G or Intel Core i5 1035G1
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200G or Intel Core i3 1005G1