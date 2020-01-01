Intel Core i5 6500 vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i5 6500 with 4-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
62
69
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
13
29
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
62
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
57
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 6500
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 530
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 3 years later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Around 9.61 GB/s (28%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
357
Ryzen 5 2600 +3%
369
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1261
Ryzen 5 2600 +113%
2691
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2080
Ryzen 5 2600 +8%
2244
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5593
Ryzen 5 2600 +136%
13192
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
776
Ryzen 5 2600 +26%
980
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2701
Ryzen 5 2600 +101%
5439
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|September 11, 2018
|Launch price
|202 USD
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-6500
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 6500 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
