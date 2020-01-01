Intel Core i5 6500 vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i5 6500 with 4-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
62
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
13
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 6500
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Ryzen 5 2600X – 65 vs 95 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 530
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 2 years and 8 months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Around 9.61 GB/s (28%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
357
Ryzen 5 2600X +17%
418
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1261
Ryzen 5 2600X +141%
3035
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2080
Ryzen 5 2600X +14%
2378
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5593
Ryzen 5 2600X +148%
13885
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
776
Ryzen 5 2600X +33%
1035
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2701
Ryzen 5 2600X +112%
5738
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|April 19, 2018
|Launch price
|202 USD
|229 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-6500
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 6500 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
