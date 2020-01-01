Intel Core i5 6500 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i5 6500 with 4-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
63
86
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
14
39
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
42
76
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
43
69
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 6500
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 530
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Has 26 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 3 years and 10 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Around 13.58 GB/s (40%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
357
Ryzen 5 3600 +35%
481
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1287
Ryzen 5 3600 +178%
3583
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2132
Ryzen 5 3600 +23%
2616
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5705
Ryzen 5 3600 +214%
17906
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
797
Ryzen 5 3600 +61%
1282
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2744
Ryzen 5 3600 +168%
7365
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|202 USD
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-6500
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 6500 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
