Intel Core i5 6500 vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i5 6500 with 4-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
63
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
14
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
42
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
43
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 6500
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 530
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Has 26 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 3 years and 10 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Around 13.58 GB/s (40%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 22% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
357
Ryzen 7 3700X +38%
494
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1287
Ryzen 7 3700X +281%
4905
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2132
Ryzen 7 3700X +28%
2739
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5705
Ryzen 7 3700X +307%
23213
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
797
Ryzen 7 3700X +62%
1295
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2744
Ryzen 7 3700X +215%
8633
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|202 USD
|329 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-6500
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|4
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 6500 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i5 6500 and AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i5 6500 and AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
- Intel Core i5 6500 and i5 10400
- Intel Core i5 6500 and i5 9400F
- Intel Core i5 6500 and i3 8100
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X and Intel Core i7 10750H
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X and Intel Core i7 1065G7
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X and Ryzen 7 4800H
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X and Ryzen 5 3600XT
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X and Ryzen 7 3800X