Intel Core i5 6500 vs Celeron G3930
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i5 6500 with 4-cores against the 2.9 GHz Celeron G3930 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
62
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
42
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
43
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 6500
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of Intel Celeron G3930
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i5 6500 – 51 vs 65 Watt
- Around 1.66 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
357
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1287
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 6500 +16%
2132
1845
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 6500 +144%
5705
2334
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 6500 +21%
797
657
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 6500 +209%
2744
887
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|January 3, 2017
|Launch price
|202 USD
|42 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i5-6500
|G3930
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Intel HD Graphics 610
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|51 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 6500 official page
|Intel Celeron G3930 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i5 6500 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i5 6500 vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
- Intel Core i5 6500 vs i5 10400
- Intel Core i5 6500 vs i5 9400F
- Intel Core i5 6500 vs i3 8100
- Intel Celeron G3930 vs Pentium G4560
- Intel Celeron G3930 vs Core i3 9100F
- Intel Celeron G3930 vs Pentium G4600
- Intel Celeron G3930 vs Celeron G4900