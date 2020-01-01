Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 6500 or Celeron G4900: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i5 6500 with 4-cores against the 3.1 GHz Celeron G4900 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between G4900 and 6500
Advantages of Intel Core i5 6500
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of Intel Celeron G4900
  • Newer - released 2 years and 7 months later
  • Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Core i5 6500 – 54 vs 65 Watt
  • Around 3.4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 6500 +11%
2132
Celeron G4900
1914
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 6500 +135%
5705
Celeron G4900
2423
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 6500 +93%
2744
Celeron G4900
1420

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 6500 and Celeron G4900

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 1, 2015 April 3, 2018
Launch price 202 USD 42 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Skylake Coffee Lake
Model number i5-6500 G4900
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 530 Intel UHD Graphics 610

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 4 2
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 3.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.6 GHz -
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 31x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 2MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 54 W
Max. temperature - 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 34.1 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 6500 official page Intel Celeron G4900 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2

