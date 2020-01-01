Intel Core i5 6500 vs Celeron G4900
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i5 6500 with 4-cores against the 3.1 GHz Celeron G4900 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
62
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
42
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
43
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 6500
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of Intel Celeron G4900
- Newer - released 2 years and 7 months later
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Core i5 6500 – 54 vs 65 Watt
- Around 3.4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
357
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1287
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 6500 +11%
2132
1914
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 6500 +135%
5705
2423
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 6500 +1%
797
789
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 6500 +93%
2744
1420
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|April 3, 2018
|Launch price
|202 USD
|42 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-6500
|G4900
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|31x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|54 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 6500 official page
|Intel Celeron G4900 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
