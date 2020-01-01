Intel Core i5 6500 vs i3 9100F
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i5 6500 against the 3.6 GHz i3 9100F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
63
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
14
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
42
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
43
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 6500
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 530
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100F
- Newer - released 3 years and 8 months later
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
- Around 3.4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
357
Core i3 9100F +17%
418
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 6500 +9%
1287
1186
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2132
Core i3 9100F +19%
2544
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5705
Core i3 9100F +22%
6942
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
797
Core i3 9100F +36%
1087
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2744
Core i3 9100F +34%
3673
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|April 23, 2019
|Launch price
|202 USD
|122 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-6500
|i3-9100F
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 6500 official page
|Intel Core i3 9100F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
