Intel Core i5 6500 vs i5 1035G1
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i5 6500 (desktop) against the 1 GHz i5 1035G1 (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
63
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
14
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
42
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
43
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i5 6500 – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Newer - released 3 years and 11 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
357
Core i5 1035G1 +20%
428
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1287
Core i5 1035G1 +8%
1389
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2132
Core i5 1035G1 +12%
2383
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5705
Core i5 1035G1 +40%
7977
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
797
Core i5 1035G1 +51%
1201
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2744
Core i5 1035G1 +33%
3650
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|202 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i5-6500
|i5-1035G1
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|10x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 6500 official page
|Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
