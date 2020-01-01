Intel Core i5 6500 vs i5 10400
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i5 6500 with 4-cores against the 2.9 GHz i5 10400 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
62
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
13
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400
- Newer - released 4 years and 8 months later
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
- Around 7.5 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
357
Core i5 10400 +20%
428
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1261
Core i5 10400 +154%
3207
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2080
Core i5 10400 +25%
2605
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5593
Core i5 10400 +125%
12565
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
776
Core i5 10400 +38%
1068
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2701
Core i5 10400 +119%
5922
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|202 USD
|182 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-6500
|i5-10400
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 6500 official page
|Intel Core i5 10400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
