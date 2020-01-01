Intel Core i5 6500 vs i5 10600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i5 6500 with 4-cores against the 3.3 GHz i5 10600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
59
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
14
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
42
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
41
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600
- Newer - released 4 years and 8 months later
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 33% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
- Around 7.5 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
357
Core i5 10600 +38%
494
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1261
Core i5 10600 +179%
3515
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2080
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5593
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
776
Core i5 10600 +58%
1229
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2701
Core i5 10600 +109%
5637
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|202 USD
|213 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-6500
|i5-10600
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|41x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 6500 official page
|Intel Core i5 10600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i5 6500 and AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i5 6500 and AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Intel Core i5 6500 and i5 1035G1
- Intel Core i5 6500 and i5 7500
- Intel Core i5 6500 and i5 8500
- Intel Core i5 10600 and AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i5 10600 and AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Intel Core i5 10600 and AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- Intel Core i5 10600 and AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
- Intel Core i5 10600 and AMD Ryzen 7 3800X