We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i5 6500 with 4-cores against the 3.0 GHz i5 12500 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12500 and 6500
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500
  • Newer - released 6-years and 5-months later
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 42.7 GB/s (125%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • 92% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1749 vs 909 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 28% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 6500
968
Core i5 12500 +88%
1816
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 6500
3372
Core i5 12500 +287%
13059
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 6500
2125
Core i5 12500 +78%
3791
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 6500
5682
Core i5 12500 +258%
20319
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 6500
913
Core i5 12500 +93%
1766
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 6500
3145
Core i5 12500 +181%
8824
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 6500 and i5 12500

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 1, 2015 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Skylake Alder Lake-S
Model number i5-6500 i5-12500
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU HD Graphics 530 UHD Graphics 770

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 4 12
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.6 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 30x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 18MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature - 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel HD Graphics 530 Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1050 MHz 1450 MHz
Shading Units - 256
TMUs - 16
ROPs - 8
Execution Units - 32
TGP - 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 6500
n/a
Core i5 12500
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 34.1 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 6500 official page Intel Core i5 12500 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 12500 or i5 6500?
