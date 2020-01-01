Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 6500 or Core i5 6400: what's better?

We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i5 6500 against the 2.7 GHz i5 6400. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6400 and 6500
Advantages of Intel Core i5 6500
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.6 GHz vs 3.3 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 6500 +30%
357
Core i5 6400
275
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 6500 +18%
1261
Core i5 6400
1065
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 6500 +6%
2080
Core i5 6400
1969
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 6500 +10%
5593
Core i5 6400
5063
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 6500
2701
Core i5 6400 +7%
2901

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 6500 and i5 6400

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 1, 2015 September 1, 2015
Launch price 202 USD 187 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Skylake Skylake
Model number i5-6500 i5-6400
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 530 Intel HD Graphics 530

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.3 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 27x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 34.1 GB/s 34.1 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 6500 official page Intel Core i5 6400 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 6400 or i5 6500?
