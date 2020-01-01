Intel Core i5 6500 vs i5 6400
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i5 6500 against the 2.7 GHz i5 6400. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
62
56
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
13
13
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
42
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
40
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 6500
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.6 GHz vs 3.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 6500 +30%
357
275
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 6500 +18%
1261
1065
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 6500 +6%
2080
1969
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 6500 +10%
5593
5063
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
776
Core i5 6400 +3%
801
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2701
Core i5 6400 +7%
2901
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|September 1, 2015
|Launch price
|202 USD
|187 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Skylake
|Model number
|i5-6500
|i5-6400
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Intel HD Graphics 530
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|27x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 6500 official page
|Intel Core i5 6400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
