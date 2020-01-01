Intel Core i5 6600 vs AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i5 6600 against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 2200G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
68
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
15
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
42
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
45
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 6600
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer - released 2 years and 5 months later
- Around 9.61 GB/s (28%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 6600 +22%
375
308
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 6600 +9%
1399
1284
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 6600 +11%
2241
2013
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6013
Ryzen 3 2200G +11%
6699
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 6600 +6%
923
872
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 6600 +11%
3236
2913
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|February 12, 2018
|Launch price
|225 USD
|99 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Zen
|Model number
|i5-6600
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|35x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|1.75 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 6600 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 2200G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
