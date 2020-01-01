Intel Core i5 6600 vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i5 6600 with 4-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
68
69
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
15
29
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
42
62
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
45
57
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 6600
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 530
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 3 years later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Around 9.61 GB/s (28%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 6600 +2%
375
369
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1399
Ryzen 5 2600 +92%
2691
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2241
2244
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6013
Ryzen 5 2600 +119%
13192
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
923
Ryzen 5 2600 +6%
980
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3236
Ryzen 5 2600 +68%
5439
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|September 11, 2018
|Launch price
|225 USD
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-6600
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|1.75 billions
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 6600 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
