Intel Core i5 6600 vs i3 6100
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i5 6600 with 4-cores against the 3.7 GHz i3 6100 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
68
67
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
15
10
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
42
45
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
45
43
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 6600
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i3 6100
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i5 6600 – 51 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 6600 +4%
375
362
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 6600 +54%
1399
908
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 6600 +1%
2241
2220
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 6600 +47%
6013
4095
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
923
923
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 6600 +54%
3236
2106
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|September 1, 2015
|Launch price
|225 USD
|117 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Skylake
|Model number
|i5-6600
|i3-6100
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Intel HD Graphics 530
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|1.75 billions
|-
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|51 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 6600 official page
|Intel Core i3 6100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
