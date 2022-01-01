Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 6600 or Core i5 12600K: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i5 6600 with 4-cores against the 3.7 GHz i5 12600K with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12600K and 6600
Advantages of Intel Core i5 6600
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 12600K – 65 vs 125 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600K
  • Newer - released 6-years and 2-months later
  • Has 14 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Around 42.7 GB/s (125%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • 2x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1892 vs 960 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 6600
1009
Core i5 12600K +88%
1900
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 6600
3781
Core i5 12600K +360%
17385
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 6600
2306
Core i5 12600K +73%
3997
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 6600
6137
Core i5 12600K +345%
27326
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 6600
3358
Core i5 12600K +252%
11821
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 6600 and i5 12600K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 1, 2015 October 27, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Skylake Alder Lake-S
Model number i5-6600 i5-12600K
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU HD Graphics 530 UHD Graphics 770

Performance

Cores 4 10
Threads 4 16
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.9 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 9728K (shared)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 20MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors 1.75 billions -
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 65 W 125 W
Max. temperature - 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel HD Graphics 530 Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1150 MHz 1450 MHz
Shading Units - 256
TMUs - 16
ROPs - 8
Execution Units - 32
TGP - 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 6600
n/a
Core i5 12600K
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 34.1 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 6600 official page Intel Core i5 12600K official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 12600K or i5 6600?
