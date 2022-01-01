Intel Core i5 6600 vs i5 12600K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i5 6600 with 4-cores against the 3.7 GHz i5 12600K with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
60
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
18
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
44
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
43
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 6600
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 12600K – 65 vs 125 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600K
- Newer - released 6-years and 2-months later
- Has 14 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Around 42.7 GB/s (125%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- 2x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1892 vs 960 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1009
Core i5 12600K +88%
1900
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
3781
Core i5 12600K +360%
17385
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2306
Core i5 12600K +73%
3997
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6137
Core i5 12600K +345%
27326
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
964
Core i5 12600K +97%
1900
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3358
Core i5 12600K +252%
11821
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|October 27, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Skylake
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i5-6600
|i5-12600K
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|HD Graphics 530
|UHD Graphics 770
Performance
|Cores
|4
|10
|Threads
|4
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|9728K (shared)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|1.75 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1150 MHz
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|256
|TMUs
|-
|16
|ROPs
|-
|8
|Execution Units
|-
|32
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 6600 official page
|Intel Core i5 12600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
