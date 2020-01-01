Intel Core i5 6600K vs AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i5 6600K against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 2200G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 6600K
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer - released 2 years and 6 months later
- Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i5 6600K – 65 vs 91 Watt
- Around 9.61 GB/s (28%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 6600K +26%
389
308
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 6600K +21%
1558
1284
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 6600K +15%
2321
2013
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6202
Ryzen 3 2200G +8%
6699
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 6600K +30%
1137
872
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 6600K +28%
3741
2913
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 5, 2015
|February 12, 2018
|Launch price
|243 USD
|99 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Zen
|Model number
|i5-6600K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|35x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|91 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 6600K official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 2200G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i5 10600K or Intel Core i5 6600K
- AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or Intel Core i5 6600K
- AMD Ryzen 7 2700X or Intel Core i5 6600K
- Intel Core i5 7500 or Intel Core i5 6600K
- Intel Core i7 9700K or Intel Core i5 6600K
- Intel Core i3 10100 or AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
- Intel Core i5 9400F or AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
- Intel Core i3 9100F or AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
- Intel Core i5 10400F or AMD Ryzen 3 2200G