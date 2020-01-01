Intel Core i5 6600K vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i5 6600K with 4-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
85
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
39
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
76
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
69
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 6600K
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 530
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Has 26 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 3 years and 11 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i5 6600K – 65 vs 91 Watt
- Around 13.58 GB/s (40%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
389
Ryzen 5 3600 +21%
471
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1558
Ryzen 5 3600 +126%
3517
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2321
Ryzen 5 3600 +9%
2535
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6202
Ryzen 5 3600 +187%
17792
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1137
Ryzen 5 3600 +9%
1241
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3741
Ryzen 5 3600 +96%
7335
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 5, 2015
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|243 USD
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-6600K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|91 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 6600K official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
