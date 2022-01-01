Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 6600K or Ryzen 5 5600X: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i5 6600K with 4-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600X and 6600K
Advantages of Intel Core i5 6600K
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 530
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
  • Has 26 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 5-years and 3-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i5 6600K – 65 vs 91 Watt
  • Around 13.58 GB/s (40%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 44% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1627 vs 1132 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 6600K
1051
Ryzen 5 5600X +48%
1552
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 6600K
3987
Ryzen 5 5600X +199%
11937
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 6600K
2354
Ryzen 5 5600X +44%
3386
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 6600K
6338
Ryzen 5 5600X +250%
22194
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 6600K
1136
Ryzen 5 5600X +44%
1632
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 6600K
3789
Ryzen 5 5600X +117%
8222
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 6600K and AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released August 5, 2015 October 8, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Skylake Vermeer
Model number i5-6600K -
Socket LGA-1151 AM4
Integrated GPU HD Graphics 530 No

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 4 12
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.9 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 91 W 65 W
Max. temperature - 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel HD Graphics 530 -
GPU Boost Clock 1150 MHz -

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 34.1 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 6600K official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

