Intel Core i5 6600K vs AMD Ryzen 7 2700
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i5 6600K with 4-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 2700 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
69
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
34
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
60
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
58
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 6600K
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 530
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 2700
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 2 years and 9 months later
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Unlocked multiplier
- Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i5 6600K – 65 vs 91 Watt
- Around 9.61 GB/s (28%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
389
Ryzen 7 2700 +3%
400
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1558
Ryzen 7 2700 +118%
3395
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 6600K +6%
2321
2181
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6202
Ryzen 7 2700 +150%
15502
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 6600K +21%
1137
937
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3741
Ryzen 7 2700 +70%
6354
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 5, 2015
|April 19, 2018
|Launch price
|243 USD
|299 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-6600K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|4
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|91 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 6600K official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 2700 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
