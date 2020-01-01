Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 6600K or Core i3 6100: what's better?

Intel Core i5 6600K vs i3 6100

Intel Core i5 6600K
Intel Core i5 6600K
VS
Intel Core i3 6100
Intel Core i3 6100

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i5 6600K with 4-cores against the 3.7 GHz i3 6100 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6100 and 6600K
Advantages of Intel Core i5 6600K
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i3 6100
  • Consumes up to 44% less energy than the Core i5 6600K – 51 vs 91 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 6600K +72%
1558
Core i3 6100
908
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 6600K +5%
2321
Core i3 6100
2220
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 6600K +51%
6202
Core i3 6100
4095
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 6600K +23%
1137
Core i3 6100
923
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 6600K +78%
3741
Core i3 6100
2106

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 6600K and i3 6100

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 5, 2015 September 1, 2015
Launch price 243 USD 117 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Skylake Skylake
Model number i5-6600K i3-6100
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 530 Intel HD Graphics 530

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.9 GHz -
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 3MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 91 W 51 W

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 34.1 GB/s 34.1 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 6600K official page Intel Core i3 6100 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 6100 or i5 6600K?
EnglishРусский