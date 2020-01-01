Intel Core i5 6600K vs i3 6100
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i5 6600K with 4-cores against the 3.7 GHz i3 6100 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
67
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
10
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
45
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
43
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 6600K
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i3 6100
- Consumes up to 44% less energy than the Core i5 6600K – 51 vs 91 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 6600K +7%
389
362
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 6600K +72%
1558
908
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 6600K +5%
2321
2220
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 6600K +51%
6202
4095
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 6600K +23%
1137
923
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 6600K +78%
3741
2106
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 5, 2015
|September 1, 2015
|Launch price
|243 USD
|117 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Skylake
|Model number
|i5-6600K
|i3-6100
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Intel HD Graphics 530
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|91 W
|51 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 6600K official page
|Intel Core i3 6100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
