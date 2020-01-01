Intel Core i5 6600K vs i3 8100
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i5 6600K against the 3.6 GHz i3 8100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
69
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
16
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
47
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8100
- Newer - released 2 years and 2 months later
- Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i5 6600K – 65 vs 91 Watt
- Around 3.4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 6600K +7%
389
364
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 6600K +9%
1558
1434
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 6600K +4%
2321
2227
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 6600K +1%
6202
6126
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 6600K +15%
1137
985
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 6600K +15%
3741
3254
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 5, 2015
|October 5, 2017
|Launch price
|243 USD
|117 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-6600K
|i3-8100
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|91 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 6600K official page
|Intel Core i3 8100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
