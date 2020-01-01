Intel Core i5 6600K vs i5 1035G1
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i5 6600K (desktop) against the 1 GHz i5 1035G1 (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 6600K
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Consumes up to 84% less energy than the Core i5 6600K – 15 vs 91 Watt
- Newer - released 4 years later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
389
Core i5 1035G1 +9%
425
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 6600K +14%
1558
1365
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2321
Core i5 1035G1 +2%
2362
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6202
Core i5 1035G1 +28%
7923
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1137
Core i5 1035G1 +3%
1166
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 6600K +4%
3741
3592
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 5, 2015
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|243 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i5-6600K
|i5-1035G1
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|10x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|91 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 6600K official page
|Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i5 6600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i5 6600K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
- Intel Core i5 6600K or i7 6700K
- Intel Core i5 6600K or AMD Ryzen 7 2700
- Intel Core i5 6600K or i3 8100
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 or i7 1065G7
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 or AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 or i7 10510U
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 or AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 or i7 1165G7