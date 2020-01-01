Intel Core i5 6600K vs i5 10400
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i5 6600K with 4-cores against the 2.9 GHz i5 10400 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400
- Newer - released 4 years and 9 months later
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i5 6600K – 65 vs 91 Watt
- Around 7.5 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
389
Core i5 10400 +10%
428
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1558
Core i5 10400 +106%
3207
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2321
Core i5 10400 +12%
2605
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6202
Core i5 10400 +103%
12565
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 6600K +6%
1137
1068
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3741
Core i5 10400 +58%
5922
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 5, 2015
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|243 USD
|182 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-6600K
|i5-10400
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|91 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 6600K official page
|Intel Core i5 10400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
