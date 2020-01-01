Intel Core i5 6600K vs i5 10600K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i5 6600K with 4-cores against the 4.1 GHz i5 10600K with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 6600K
- Consumes up to 27% less energy than the Core i5 10600K – 91 vs 125 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600K
- Newer - released 4 years and 9 months later
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
- Around 7.5 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
389
Core i5 10600K +29%
500
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1558
Core i5 10600K +128%
3553
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2321
Core i5 10600K +25%
2907
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6202
Core i5 10600K +132%
14376
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1137
Core i5 10600K +15%
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3741
Core i5 10600K +81%
6757
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 5, 2015
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|243 USD
|262 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-6600K
|i5-10600K
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|41x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|91 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 6600K official page
|Intel Core i5 10600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 5 2600X and Intel Core i5 6600K
- Intel Core i7 6700K and Intel Core i5 6600K
- AMD Ryzen 7 2700 and Intel Core i5 6600K
- Intel Core i3 8100 and Intel Core i5 6600K
- Intel Core i5 8300H and Intel Core i5 6600K
- Intel Core i9 10900K and Intel Core i5 10600K
- Intel Core i7 10700K and Intel Core i5 10600K
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X and Intel Core i5 10600K
- Intel Core i5 10400 and Intel Core i5 10600K
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT and Intel Core i5 10600K