We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i5 6600K with 4-cores against the 4.1 GHz i5 10600K with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10600K and 6600K
Advantages of Intel Core i5 6600K
  • Consumes up to 27% less energy than the Core i5 10600K – 91 vs 125 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600K
  • Newer - released 4 years and 9 months later
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
  • Around 7.5 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 6600K
1558
Core i5 10600K +128%
3553
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 6600K
2321
Core i5 10600K +25%
2907
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 6600K
6202
Core i5 10600K +132%
14376
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 6600K
1137
Core i5 10600K +15%
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 6600K
3741
Core i5 10600K +81%
6757

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 6600K and i5 10600K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 5, 2015 May 1, 2020
Launch price 243 USD 262 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Skylake Comet Lake
Model number i5-6600K i5-10600K
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 530 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 4 12
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 4.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.9 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 41x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 91 W 125 W
Max. temperature - 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 34.1 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 6600K official page Intel Core i5 10600K official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 10600K or i5 6600K?
