Intel Core i5 6600K vs i5 6600

Intel Core i5 6600K
Intel Core i5 6600K
VS
Intel Core i5 6600
Intel Core i5 6600

We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i5 6600K against the 3.3 GHz i5 6600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6600 and 6600K
Advantages of Intel Core i5 6600
  • Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i5 6600K – 65 vs 91 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 6600K +11%
1558
Core i5 6600
1399
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 6600K +4%
2321
Core i5 6600
2241
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 6600K +3%
6202
Core i5 6600
6013
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 6600K +23%
1137
Core i5 6600
923
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 6600K +16%
3741
Core i5 6600
3236

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 6600K and i5 6600

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 5, 2015 September 1, 2015
Launch price 243 USD 225 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Skylake Skylake
Model number i5-6600K i5-6600
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 530 Intel HD Graphics 530

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.9 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 33x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 1.75 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 91 W 65 W

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 34.1 GB/s 34.1 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 6600K official page Intel Core i5 6600 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 6600 or i5 6600K?
