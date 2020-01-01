Intel Core i5 6600K vs i5 6600
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i5 6600K against the 3.3 GHz i5 6600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
68
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
15
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
42
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
45
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 6600
- Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i5 6600K – 65 vs 91 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 6600K +4%
389
375
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 6600K +11%
1558
1399
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 6600K +4%
2321
2241
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 6600K +3%
6202
6013
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 6600K +23%
1137
923
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 6600K +16%
3741
3236
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 5, 2015
|September 1, 2015
|Launch price
|243 USD
|225 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Skylake
|Model number
|i5-6600K
|i5-6600
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Intel HD Graphics 530
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|1.75 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|91 W
|65 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 6600K official page
|Intel Core i5 6600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
