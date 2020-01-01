Intel Core i5 7200U vs AMD Ryzen 3 2200U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 7200U against the 2.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 2200U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 2200U
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.4 GHz vs 3.1 GHz)
- Around 1.66 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 7200U +66%
313
188
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7200U +22%
663
544
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 7200U +8%
1823
1687
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3402
Ryzen 3 2200U +7%
3631
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 7200U +33%
794
596
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7200U +42%
1787
1260
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 30, 2016
|January 8, 2018
|Launch price
|281 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Zen
|Model number
|i5-7200U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 620
|Radeon Vega 3
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 7200U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 2200U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
