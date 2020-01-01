Intel Core i5 7200U vs AMD Ryzen 5 2500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 7200U with 2-cores against the 2 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2500U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2500U
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Newer - released 1 year and 2 months later
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.6 GHz vs 3.1 GHz)
- Around 1.66 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
313
Ryzen 5 2500U +14%
357
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
663
Ryzen 5 2500U +97%
1308
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1823
Ryzen 5 2500U +3%
1879
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3402
Ryzen 5 2500U +97%
6714
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 7200U +1%
794
787
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1787
Ryzen 5 2500U +56%
2789
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 30, 2016
|October 26, 2017
|Launch price
|281 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Zen
|Model number
|i5-7200U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 620
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 7200U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i5 7200U and Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Intel Core i5 7200U and Intel Core i5 8265U
- Intel Core i5 7200U and Intel Core i5 10210U
- Intel Core i5 7200U and Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Intel Core i5 7200U and Intel Core i5 8300H
- AMD Ryzen 5 2500U and AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- AMD Ryzen 5 2500U and Intel Core i5 1035G4
- AMD Ryzen 5 2500U and AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
- AMD Ryzen 5 2500U and Intel Core i3 1005G1