Intel Core i5 7200U vs AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 7200U with 2-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- Newer - released 2 years and 4 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.7 GHz vs 3.1 GHz)
- Around 1.66 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
313
Ryzen 5 3500U +16%
363
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
663
Ryzen 5 3500U +126%
1497
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1823
Ryzen 5 3500U +11%
2021
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3402
Ryzen 5 3500U +112%
7204
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 7200U +28%
794
618
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1787
Ryzen 5 3500U +53%
2727
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 30, 2016
|January 6, 2019
|Launch price
|281 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-7200U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 620
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 7200U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
3 (18.8%)
13 (81.3%)
Total votes: 16
Сompetitors
- Core i5 8265U and Core i5 7200U
- Core i5 10210U and Core i5 7200U
- Core i5 1035G1 and Core i5 7200U
- Core i5 8300H and Core i5 7200U
- Core i3 8145U and Core i5 7200U
- Core i5 10300H and Ryzen 5 3500U
- Core i5 1035G4 and Ryzen 5 3500U
- Core i5 1035G1 and Ryzen 5 3500U
- Ryzen 5 4600U and Ryzen 5 3500U
- Ryzen 3 3200G and Ryzen 5 3500U