Intel Core i5 7200U vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 7200U with 2-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 7200U
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5500U – 15 vs 25 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
- Newer - released 4-years and 5-months later
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- 42% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1094 vs 773 points
- 29% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
806
Ryzen 5 5500U +46%
1178
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2067
Ryzen 5 5500U +245%
7132
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1793
Ryzen 5 5500U +37%
2463
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3424
Ryzen 5 5500U +288%
13279
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
780
Ryzen 5 5500U +42%
1104
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1776
Ryzen 5 5500U +176%
4895
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 30, 2016
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Lucienne
|Model number
|i5-7200U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|HD Graphics 620
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|2
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics 620
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|448
|TMUs
|24
|28
|ROPs
|3
|7
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 7200U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
