Intel Core i5 7200U vs Celeron N4000
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 7200U against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4000. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 7200U
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4000
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Core i5 7200U – 6 vs 15 Watt
- Newer - released 1 year and 3 months later
- Around 1.66 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
308
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
648
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 7200U +69%
1782
1053
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7200U +133%
3365
1446
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 7200U +90%
779
409
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7200U +136%
1746
741
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 30, 2016
|December 11, 2017
|Launch price
|281 USD
|107 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Gemini Lake
|Model number
|i5-7200U
|N4000
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|4MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 7200U official page
|Intel Celeron N4000 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|6
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i5 7200U vs i7 1065G7
- Intel Core i5 7200U vs i5 8265U
- Intel Core i5 7200U vs i5 10210U
- Intel Core i5 7200U vs i5 1035G1
- Intel Core i5 7200U vs i5 8300H
- Intel Celeron N4000 vs Celeron N3060
- Intel Celeron N4000 vs Celeron 4205U
- Intel Celeron N4000 vs Pentium Silver N5000
- Intel Celeron N4000 vs Celeron N3350