Intel Core i5 7200U vs i3 1115G4
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 7200U against the 3 GHz i3 1115G4. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
- Newer - released 4 years later
- Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 32% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.1 GHz)
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
313
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
663
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1823
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3402
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
794
Core i3 1115G4 +54%
1224
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1787
Core i3 1115G4 +26%
2259
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 30, 2016
|September 2, 2020
|Launch price
|281 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i5-7200U
|i3-1115G4
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 620
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 7200U official page
|Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i5 7200U and i7 1065G7
- Intel Core i5 7200U and AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- Intel Core i5 7200U and i5 8265U
- Intel Core i5 7200U and i5 8250U
- Intel Core i5 7200U and i5 10210U
- Intel Core i5 7200U and i5 1035G4
- Intel Core i5 7200U and i5 1035G1
- Intel Core i5 7200U and i7 1165G7
- Intel Core i5 7200U and i5 8300H
- Intel Core i5 7200U and AMD Ryzen 3 3200U