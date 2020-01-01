Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 7200U or Core i3 6006U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 7200U vs i3 6006U

We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 7200U against the 2 GHz i3 6006U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 7200U +54%
1823
Core i3 6006U
1180
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7200U +49%
3402
Core i3 6006U
2288
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7200U +57%
1787
Core i3 6006U
1139

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 7200U and i3 6006U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 30, 2016 November 1, 2016
Launch price 281 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Kaby Lake Skylake
Model number i5-7200U i3-6006U
Socket BGA-1356 BGA-1356
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 620 Intel HD Graphics 520

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.1 GHz -
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 3MB (shared) 3MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 1.7 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 34.1 GB/s 34.1 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 7200U official page Intel Core i3 6006U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 12
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 6006U or i5 7200U?
