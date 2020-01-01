Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 7200U or Core i3 6100: what's better?

Intel Core i5 7200U vs i3 6100

We compared two 2-core CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 7200U (laptop) against the 3.7 GHz i3 6100 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6100 and 7200U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 7200U
  • Consumes up to 71% less energy than the Core i3 6100 – 15 vs 51 Watt
  • Newer - released 1 year later
Advantages of Intel Core i3 6100
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2133 RAM

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 7200U
1823
Core i3 6100 +25%
2280
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7200U
3402
Core i3 6100 +24%
4205
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7200U
1787
Core i3 6100 +18%
2106

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 7200U and i3 6100

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 30, 2016 September 1, 2015
Launch price 281 USD 117 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Kaby Lake Skylake
Model number i5-7200U i3-6100
Socket BGA-1356 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 620 Intel HD Graphics 530

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.1 GHz -
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier - 37x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 3MB (shared) 3MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 51 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 34.1 GB/s 34.1 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 7200U official page Intel Core i3 6100 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 6100 or i5 7200U?
