Intel Core i5 7200U vs i3 6100
We compared two 2-core CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 7200U (laptop) against the 3.7 GHz i3 6100 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
68
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
45
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
44
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 7200U
- Consumes up to 71% less energy than the Core i3 6100 – 15 vs 51 Watt
- Newer - released 1 year later
Advantages of Intel Core i3 6100
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
313
Core i3 6100 +19%
371
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
663
Core i3 6100 +41%
933
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1823
Core i3 6100 +25%
2280
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3402
Core i3 6100 +24%
4205
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
794
Core i3 6100 +18%
937
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1787
Core i3 6100 +18%
2106
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 30, 2016
|September 1, 2015
|Launch price
|281 USD
|117 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Skylake
|Model number
|i5-7200U
|i3-6100
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 620
|Intel HD Graphics 530
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|51 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 7200U official page
|Intel Core i3 6100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
