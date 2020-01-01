Intel Core i5 7200U vs i3 7020U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 7200U against the 2.3 GHz i3 7020U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 7020U
- Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
313
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
663
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 7200U +35%
1823
1346
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7200U +31%
3402
2603
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 7200U +40%
794
568
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7200U +33%
1787
1343
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 30, 2016
|April 1, 2018
|Launch price
|281 USD
|281 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i5-7200U
|i3-7020U
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 620
|Intel HD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|-
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 7200U official page
|Intel Core i3 7020U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
