Intel Core i5 7200U vs i3 7100
We compared two 2-core CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 7200U (laptop) against the 3.9 GHz i3 7100 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
70
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
52
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
46
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 7200U
- Consumes up to 71% less energy than the Core i3 7100 – 15 vs 51 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i3 7100
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-400 RAM
- Around 1.66 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
308
н/д
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
648
Core i3 7100 +55%
1007
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1782
Core i3 7100 +28%
2285
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3365
Core i3 7100 +27%
4281
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
779
Core i3 7100 +23%
962
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1746
Core i3 7100 +21%
2106
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 30, 2016
|January 3, 2017
|Launch price
|281 USD
|117 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i5-7200U
|i3-7100
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 620
|Intel HD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|39x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|51 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-400, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 7200U official page
|Intel Core i3 7100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
