Intel Core i5 7200U vs i3 7100U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 7200U against the 2.4 GHz i3 7100U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 7200U +50%
313
209
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7200U +46%
663
455
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1823
1403
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7200U +25%
3402
2729
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
794
611
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1787
1372
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 30, 2016
|August 30, 2016
|Launch price
|281 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i5-7200U
|i3-7100U
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 620
|Intel HD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 7200U official page
|Intel Core i3 7100U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
