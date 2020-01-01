Intel Core i5 7200U vs i3 8100
We compared two CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 7200U (laptop) with 2-cores against the 3.6 GHz i3 8100 (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
69
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
47
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 7200U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i3 8100 – 15 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8100
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
- Around 3.4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
308
Core i3 8100 +18%
364
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
648
Core i3 8100 +121%
1434
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1782
Core i3 8100 +25%
2227
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3365
Core i3 8100 +82%
6126
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
779
Core i3 8100 +26%
985
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1746
Core i3 8100 +86%
3254
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 30, 2016
|October 5, 2017
|Launch price
|281 USD
|117 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-7200U
|i3-8100
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 7200U official page
|Intel Core i3 8100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Core i5 7200U or Core i7 1065G7
- Core i5 7200U or Core i5 8265U
- Core i5 7200U or Core i5 10210U
- Core i5 7200U or Core i5 1035G1
- Core i5 7200U or Core i5 8300H
- Core i3 8100 or Ryzen 5 2600
- Core i3 8100 or Core i5 8400
- Core i3 8100 or Ryzen 5 3400G
- Core i3 8100 or Ryzen 3 3200G
- Core i3 8100 or Pentium Gold G5400