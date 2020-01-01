Intel Core i5 7200U vs i3 8130U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 7200U against the 2.2 GHz i3 8130U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8130U
- Newer - released 1 year and 5 months later
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.4 GHz vs 3.1 GHz)
- Around 3.4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
313
Core i3 8130U +12%
352
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
663
Core i3 8130U +18%
784
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1823
Core i3 8130U +7%
1950
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3402
Core i3 8130U +9%
3697
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 7200U +2%
794
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7200U +9%
1787
1634
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 30, 2016
|February 12, 2018
|Launch price
|281 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i5-7200U
|i3-8130U
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|24x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 7200U official page
|Intel Core i3 8130U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
