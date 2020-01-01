Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 7200U or Core i3 9100F: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 7200U (laptop) with 2-cores against the 3.6 GHz i3 9100F (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of Intel Core i5 7200U
  • Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i3 9100F – 15 vs 65 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 620
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100F
  • Newer - released 2 years and 8 months later
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
  • 35% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.1 GHz)
  • Around 3.4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 7200U
1782
Core i3 9100F +41%
2505
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7200U
3365
Core i3 9100F +101%
6758
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7200U
1746
Core i3 9100F +108%
3627

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 30, 2016 April 23, 2019
Launch price 281 USD 122 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Kaby Lake Coffee Lake
Model number i5-7200U i3-9100F
Socket BGA-1356 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 620 No

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier - 36x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 3MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 34.1 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 7200U official page Intel Core i3 9100F official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

