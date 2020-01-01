Intel Core i5 7300HQ vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600
We compared two CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 7300HQ (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
70
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
33
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
62
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
58
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 7300HQ
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 5 2600 – 45 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer - released 1 year and 8 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 6.21 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
369
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2691
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1955
Ryzen 5 2600 +15%
2244
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5042
Ryzen 5 2600 +162%
13192
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
878
Ryzen 5 2600 +12%
980
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2793
Ryzen 5 2600 +95%
5439
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|September 11, 2018
|Launch price
|250 USD
|199 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-7300HQ
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 7300HQ official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
