Intel Core i5 7300HQ vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 7300HQ (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
84
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
45
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
76
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
70
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 7300HQ
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600 – 45 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Has 26 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 2 years and 6 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Around 10.18 GB/s (27%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
471
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3517
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1955
Ryzen 5 3600 +30%
2535
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5042
Ryzen 5 3600 +253%
17792
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
878
Ryzen 5 3600 +41%
1241
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2793
Ryzen 5 3600 +163%
7335
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|250 USD
|199 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-7300HQ
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 7300HQ official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
