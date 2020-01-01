Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 7300HQ or Ryzen 5 3600X: what's better?

Intel Core i5 7300HQ vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

We compared two CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 7300HQ (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600X (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3600X and 7300HQ
Advantages of Intel Core i5 7300HQ
  • Consumes up to 53% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600X – 45 vs 95 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
  • Has 26 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 2 years and 6 months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
  • Around 10.18 GB/s (27%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 7300HQ
1955
Ryzen 5 3600X +37%
2675
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7300HQ
5042
Ryzen 5 3600X +263%
18308
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 7300HQ
2793
Ryzen 5 3600X +146%
6869

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 7300HQ and AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2017 July 7, 2019
Launch price 250 USD 249 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Kaby Lake Zen 2
Model number i5-7300HQ -
Socket BGA-1440 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 4 12
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 38x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.8 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 95 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 7300HQ official page AMD Ryzen 5 3600X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or Intel Core i5 7300HQ?
