Intel Core i5 7300HQ vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 7300HQ with 4-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Newer - released 3 years later
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 7300HQ – 15 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 30.77 GB/s (82%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
444
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1960
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1955
Ryzen 5 4500U +26%
2462
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5042
Ryzen 5 4500U +121%
11129
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
878
Ryzen 5 4500U +20%
1055
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2793
Ryzen 5 4500U +55%
4322
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|January 6, 2020
|Launch price
|250 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-7300HQ
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|4
|6
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 7300HQ official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- Core i7 10750H vs Core i5 7300HQ
- Ryzen 5 3500U vs Core i5 7300HQ
- Ryzen 7 3700U vs Core i5 7300HQ
- Ryzen 5 3600X vs Core i5 7300HQ
- Core i5 1035G1 vs Core i5 7300HQ
- Core i5 10300H vs Ryzen 5 4500U
- Core i5 10210U vs Ryzen 5 4500U
- Ryzen 7 4700U vs Ryzen 5 4500U
- Core i5 1035G7 vs Ryzen 5 4500U
- Core i7 1165G7 vs Ryzen 5 4500U